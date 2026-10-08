Salman Khan hosts BJP youth leader for dinner at Galaxy: 'Memorable evening filled with great conversations'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently hosted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national treasurer PM Sai Prasad and his wife, Rukmini Chowdary, at his home. Prasad took to X and shared glimpses with the superstar from their informal meeting. He posted a video, featuring still images from the evening.

Salman Khan meets BJP Youth leader in Mumbai The pictures and videos were clicked at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. In the pictures, Khan was seen posing with the couple and smiling at the camera. In one of them, he was presented with a bouquet from Prasad and his wife as a warm gesture.

Salman Khan was seen in his off-duty look on the occasion. He wore denim pants with a T-shirt in his new look. In a video, Khan was seen busily talking to the couple.

Sharing the pictures, the BJP youth leader penned a note on social media. Tagging Salman Khan, he wrote, "A memorable evening filled with great conversations and heartfelt hospitality! Thank you, @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for hosting dinner for me and my wife at your place. Truly touched by your warmth and simplicity, bhai."

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The reason behind the meet was not shared by the BJP youth leader.

For the unversed, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Upcoming film Salman Khan is currently busy with his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 20. His next release will be the upcoming war film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan. It was expected to arrive in theatres this year in April. However, it landed in controversy over its story and got delayed multiple times.

The film, which is still in the post-production stage, is yet to lock its final cut before submitting to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Variety India.

A source told the portal, “Ravi Basrur (music composer) is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios, and the makers are yet to arrive at the final cut. The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked.”