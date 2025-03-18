Bollywood actor Salman Khan's new song, Sikandar Naache is here. The song is the latest track from his upcoming film Sikandar. The film will release this Eid.

Salman Khan in Sikandar Naache song Sikandar Naache is the film's title track. The video features Salman and Rashmika Mandanna grooving to the peppy beats. The song oozes energy as Salman shows off new moves. Rashmika adds charm to the song with her adorable and refreshing chemistry with Salman.

In a scene, Salman plants a sweet kiss on Rashmika's forehead. In another, she kisses him on the cheeks gently.

The dance is choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Sharing the song, Salman took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a video along with a caption that read, "#SikandarNaache Out Now. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Internet reviews Sikandar Naache The song has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube, only an hour after its release. Reacting to the song, many have hailed Salman who reportedly shot a dance video of Sikandar with broken ribs.

One user commented, “Age almost 60... & 2 ribs broken.., what a performance.. sir (sic).” “The energy of Salman Bhaii in this song is just mind blowing (sic),” added another. Someone also said, “Only 2000's kids can understand how much we love Salman Khan (sic).”

“Who saying Salman can't dance... He's in 60s still Salman doing dance (sic),” commented yet another fan.

Watch song here:

Sikandar release Sikandar's trailer released recently which left fans amazed. The one-minute-and-15-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother. Rashmika plays his love interest.

The trailer promised Salman in a massy avatar with some high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues. He says one-liners like--"Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and “Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun.”

The film team officially wrapped up the shooting for Sikandar, which took place across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. Reportedly the film shoot took over 90 days to complete.

The final schedule took place in Mumbai.