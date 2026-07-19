Salman Khan looks unrecognisable in new video, leaves fan worried: ‘He looks sick’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again sparked concerns regarding his health. It all began after a video of him, claiming to be from his latest outing, surfaced online. In the video, a much-leaner looking Khan is seen at an event. While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video, it has left fans worried about the actor.

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Salman Khan's new video goes viral Reportedly, Salman Khan had visited the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). It is said that he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). He was seen with a tight security alongside his bodyguard Shera beside him.

At the event, Khan reportedly handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

For the event, he wore a simple shirt with denim pants. He paired it with a hat. Watch.

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Fans debate about actor's health: What happened? Soon after the video was shared online, it sparked a debate about the 60-year-old actor.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section, “60 years old man, Our childhood hero become old now.” “He looks sick God bless you,” added another.

One compared Khan to his bodyguard and wrote, “Shera (57)look healthier than salman (60)why?” “What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw Shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra.”

A different one also questioned, "Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at the Salman, the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to Salman Khan? Is he facing any illness?”

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“Is he really Salman Khan? Is he alright? Doesn’t look like,” yet another shared. One also commented, “Guys what's wrong with Salman Khan?”

“Just look at his face, he is looking like a grandfather. He is not able to walk properly also,” added someone else, asking, “What happened to Salman Khan? (crying emojis) Bro is literally looking like an 80 year old man.”

However, fans also came out in support of Khan in the comments, saying, “It takes tremendous courage for a Indian movie superstar to publicly age. Rajinikanth did it. Salman Khan deserves much respect for daring to accept his age gracefully in front of cameras in Bollywood.”

“Bollywood celebs go to all extents to hide any insecurities, and here’s Salman Khan at a public event - looking the age 60 He showed up like this, because either he has accepted his age gracefully or there’s something wrong going on inside him I am sure his PR team must have advised against this,” one more fan argued.

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Also Read | Salman Khan shares new look from Maatrubhumi

Another shared, “Even the most beautiful thing in the world can fade with time. But a person's character, honesty, and the purity of their heart are a kind of beauty that never fades. That's what I see in Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan will be next seen in his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.