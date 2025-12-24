Salman Khan, MS Dhoni enjoy ATV ride at actor’s Panvel farmhouse in throwback pic, netizens react to unexpected collab

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is often seen spending his private time in his farmhouse in Panvel. Among his guests were cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni and rapper AP Dhillon. A throwback picture of the trio from Panvel has gone viral on social media.

Originally shared by filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, who is Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Agnihotri married Khan's sister, Alvira Khan.

Salman Khan with MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon In the photo, Khan is seen posing with MS Dhoni and AP Dhillon. Soaked in mud, all of them seemingly enjoyed their ATV ride as the quad bikes were packed in the background. Previously, many celebrities talked about Khan having an ATV track in his farmhouse.

While it is not known how old the picture is, it might be from the COVID-19 times.

The picture also captures a rare glimpse of the interior of Khan's farmhouse, filled with lush trees. It also featured a fountain on the driveway.

Sharing the picture, Agnihotri wrote, “#throwback @beingsalmankhan @mahi7781 @apdhillon.”

Reacting to the picture, many users of Reddit called it an ‘unexpected collaboration.’

In the comments, a user wrote, “Hope Farah covers Salman's farmhouse on her YouTube channel.”

“Dhoni will hangout with anyone from Ambani to Salman,” another added.

One more said, “Multiverse of madness!”

Yet another wrote, “Unexpected collab lmao.”

An excerpt from someone else also mentioned, “I think it's safe to say Salman is semi retired.”

Salman Khan's 60th birthday The picture arrives days before Salman Khan's upcoming birthday. He is set to turn 60 on 27 December.

Recently, Khan shared how he wants to look at his 60. He took to social media to remind everyone of his age and dropped pictures of himself sweating in the gym.

In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen working out in his gym. He wore a black vest and blue shorts. He flexed his arms and legs, showing off his gains in a clean-shaven look.

With the pictures, he added a cheeky caption, “I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now...”

Battle of Galwan Salman Khan is not just gearing up for his birthday but also for his much-awaited upcoming film. He will be next seen in the Battle of Galwan. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh.