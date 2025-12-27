Salman Khan Net Worth: Bhai’s properties, luxury yacht, cars, Bigg Boss earnings, Bollywood fees and more

Salman Khan turned 60 on 27 December 2025. His net worth is among the highest in Bollywood. Let’s take a look at Bhai’s wealth, properties and more.

Bollywood earnings As per media reports, Salman Khan charges around ₹100-150 crore per film. These days, he co-produces all the films he works on. His production company, Salman Khan Films, also produces other films.

SKF earlier announced plans to establish new film studios in Hyderabad's Bharat Future City. It is part of Salman Khan’s production house expansion. The next movie for SKF is Battle of Galwan, a war film directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Advertisement

His celebrity bodyguard, Shera, reportedly earns ₹2 crore a year. Shera's net worth itself is around ₹100 crore because of his security agency, Tiger Security, according to media reports.

Bigg Boss earnings A significant amount of Salman Khan’s earnings comes from Bigg Boss. Back in 2019, he reported charging ₹15 crore per weekend. The following year, he reportedly charged ₹20 crore per weekend.

As Bigg Boss gained more popularity, Khan’s fees went higher. In 2021, he reportedly charged ₹25 crore per weekend, earning ₹350 crore for the season. The following year, his fees reportedly decreased to ₹12 crore per weekend, earning him ₹200 for the season.

Advertisement

Last year, Salman Khan reportedly earned ₹250 crore for the season, with ₹60 crore coming every month.

This year, for Bigg Boss 19, Khan earned less due to the show's shorter length. He reportedly earned around ₹150 crore for the entire season.

Salman Khan’s house Salman Khan’s sea-facing Bandra apartment is one of the most famous landmarks in Mumbai. Galaxy Apartments is reportedly valued at ₹150 crore.

Khan’s 150-acre Panvel farmhouse, another famous property associated with the Bollywood star, is valued at ₹80 crore, according to News18. The publication says Salman also owns properties in Worli and Carter Road. He even owns luxury apartments in Dubai.

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s luxury cars Salman Khan has a luxurious car collection, which consists of a Mercedes-Benz GL, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and a Nissan Patrol. He also owns an Audi RS7, a BMW X6 and a Range Rover.

Salman Khan’s brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, bought a yacht in 2009. In 2015, on his 50th birthday, Salman had a luxury upgrade. He reportedly spent ₹3 crore on it.

Also Read | Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale

According to reports, the new model can accommodate 10 to 15 people. The larger and sleeker model is equipped for water sports. The yacht, often docked at Alibaug, is generally used for private getaways from Mumbai.

Salman Khan Net Worth According to multiple reports, Salman Khan’s net worth is ₹2,900 crore.​ The Bollywood icon, whose acting career now spans over 37 years, does not feature among the top stars, though.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is far behind Shah Rukh Khan ( ₹7500 crore), the richest of them all. He is also behind Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3,100 crore). He is, however, ahead of Aamir Khan ( ₹1,900 crore) and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2,500 crore).