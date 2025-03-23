Bollywood actor Salman Khan responded to criticism about his recent looks, which left fans worried about his health. On Sunday, he attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Sikandar. He was also joined by his female lead Rashmika Mandanna as he broke the silence about 31 years of age gap between him and her.

Salman Khan on criticism over his recent looks At the event, someone complimented Salman for looking ‘fantastic.’ Salman responded by addressing the criticism he faced on social media for his recent appearances.

Salman said, "Beech mein aisa gadbad ho jaata hai ki 6-7 raat soye nahin, fir vo social media vaale peeche padd jaate hain, unko dikhaana padta hai ki abhi bhi hai (At times, things get so messed up that I don’t sleep for six to seven nights. Then, those social media people start chasing me, so I have to show them that I’m still here)."

Salman Khan on age difference with Rashmika Salman did not stop there. He went on to talk about the age difference between him and Rashmika Mandanna.

He added, "Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted)."

His reply made Rashmika laugh.

Reddit reacts to Salman Khan The video has made its way to Reddit. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “So Bhai reads everything on the internet. He is not out of touch with the reality (sic).” “That end commend about working with Rashi's daughter was not warranted, lol. Salman bhoi got no chill (sic),” added another.

An except from someone's comment also read: “Say whatever you want but bhai is the embodiment of unshakable calm. You can’t cancel him with social media or pressure him with these tactics (sic).”

Sikandar Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Rashmika and Salman.

Talking about working with Rashmika, Salman said, “She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me."

Rashmika also praised on Salman and said, "I'm really excited for you guys to watch the film and I hope you all like it. I got this opportunity to work with Salman sir. As in what can get bigger than that?"