Salman Khan pays last respects to Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer at funeral, video goes viral

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for playing the legendary role of Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68 after battling cancer. His final rites were performed today at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Santacruz.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who had worked with Dheer in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, was among those who attended the funeral. The actor arrived under tight security and was seen consoling Pankaj’s son, actor Nikitin Dheer.

In an earlier interview with Lehren Retro, Pankaj Dheer had fondly spoken about his bond with Salman Khan. He had said, “Salman grew up in front of me. He used to play cricket in Bandra. I didn’t think at that time that Salman would become such a big hero. There is no better person than Salman Khan in this industry. He is a very beautiful human… He has a big heart. I respect him a lot.”

Several of Dheer’s co-stars from Mahabharat and colleagues from the industry also paid their respects. Surendra Pal, who played Drona in the show, wrote an emotional note on Instagram, calling Pankaj “a brother” and describing his passing as a “huge personal loss.” Actor Firoz Khan, who played Arjuna, and Mukesh Rishi were also present at the cremation.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) issued a statement mourning the actor’s demise, highlighting his contributions as a performer and as a leader within the industry body.

Apart from his iconic television role, Pankaj Dheer appeared in several Hindi films including Baadshah, Zameen, and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, along with popular TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Who was Pankaj Dheer, ‘Karna’ from BR Chopra's Mahabharat? A Punjab native, Pankaj Dheer began as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in many movies. His big break came in 1988 when he was cast as Karna in the small screen adaptation of Hindu epic Mahabharata.