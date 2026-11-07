Salman Khan questions the focus on Ramayana’s reported ₹4,000 cr budget: ‘It should be discussed for its characters…’

Salman Khan has weighed in on the growing discussion around Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, questioning why so much attention is being given to its reported ₹4,000 crore budget and visual effects.

Salman Khan says the focus of Ramayana should be on the characters, not on the budget The actor believes the film should instead be discussed for its story, characters and connection to the scriptures.

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Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, Salman said that the conversation around Ramayana should not be limited to how much money has gone into making it or the scale of its visual effects.

"I just think Ramayana should be discussed for Ramayana and not its VFX or its cost of production. I think this narrative that ₹4,000 crore... VFX, VFX, I just don't think that is correct. Ramayana should be discussed for its characters, Ram, Ravana, Sita, on the scriptures," he said.

His comments come amid considerable attention around the scale of the ambitious two-part adaptation, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

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Salman compares his Maatrubhumi character to Lord Ram Salman also spoke about the qualities associated with Lord Ram and drew a connection between the character and his own role in Maatrubhumi.

Addressing the fact that his film is arriving around the same time as Ramayana, the actor said Lord Ram represented several qualities, including being a good husband, son, father, warrior and brother. He added that his character in Maatrubhumi possesses similar qualities.

When asked whether he had watched the new Ramayana, Salman said he had seen Ramanand Sagar's popular television adaptation of the epic.

His comments also brought attention to the different ways in which filmmakers are approaching stories based on Indian mythology. While Ramayana is being made on a massive scale for the big screen, Salman suggested that its emotional and cultural significance should remain at the centre of the discussion.

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Salman recalls his own Ramayana film that never happened The actor also recalled that he and his brother had once planned to make a film based on Ramayana around 20 years ago.

Salman said the project was announced, after which photographers captured him and his brother leaving a place late at night. He recalled how a section of the press used their photographs with crowns placed on their heads, presenting them as Ram and Lakshman.

According to the actor, the media coverage led to the project being shelved.

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was initially scheduled to release on 20 November, will now arrive in cinemas on 4 December. The change was made as the film's visual effects work was still pending.

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Salman's remarks come at a time when Ramayana is already drawing attention for its scale and production ambitions. The first part was released in cinemas worldwide on November 5, with the second instalment planned for a later release.

What is the ₹ 4,000 crore budget controversy? The reported ₹4,000 crore figure has been a major talking point since the makers began promoting the project. However, it is important to understand that this amount does not refer to the first film alone.

Actor Yash, who plays Ravana and is also a co-producer, clarified in October that the figure covers both parts of Ramayana. It also includes post-production, global release and promotional expenses.

Yash had earlier defended the scale of the investment, saying the makers wanted to present Indian cinema to international audiences on a much bigger platform.

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The first part of Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, while the second instalment is planned for a later release.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.