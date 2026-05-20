Salman Khan rants against paparazzi, issues warning: ‘60 saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahin bhoola’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a tense moment with paparazzi outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital went viral online.

The actor, who is often seen greeting photographers warmly and posing for cameras, appeared visibly annoyed after being surrounded by paparazzi while leaving the hospital premises. Videos circulating across Instagram and fan pages showed photographers repeatedly calling out “bhai bhai” as they attempted to capture pictures of the actor.

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Soon after the clips spread online, Salman took to Instagram to express his disappointment over the incident. In a series of emotional posts, the actor questioned the growing culture of chasing celebrities even during deeply personal or emotionally sensitive situations.

Salman Khan Questions Behaviour Outside Hospital Reacting to the incident, Salman reflected on his long relationship with photographers and said he has always maintained mutual respect with the media.

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The actor noted that throughout his career he has interacted openly with photographers and ensured they were able to earn their livelihood. However, he also suggested that there should be limits, especially in places like hospitals where emotions can already be heightened.

Expressing frustration over the situation, Salman wrote:

“But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet, don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life. Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena ….”

The actor’s remarks quickly drew attention online, with many fans agreeing that celebrities should be given privacy during hospital visits and other difficult moments.

Viral Video Shows Salman Losing Patience According to details reported by India Today, some photographers first spotted Salman at a traffic signal before allegedly following his vehicle to Hinduja Hospital.

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Videos from outside the hospital later showed the actor asking photographers to stay quiet and behave respectfully near the premises. In one clip, Salman could also be heard questioning how people would feel if someone from their own family was admitted inside a hospital while cameras continued flashing outside.

The confrontation soon became a major talking point on social media, where users debated the limits of paparazzi culture in India.

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While some defended photographers saying public figures naturally attract attention, many others sided with Salman and argued that hospitals should not become spaces for celebrity coverage.

Several users also pointed out that the actor rarely loses his temper publicly, which made the incident stand out even more.

‘Saath Saal Ka Ho Gaya Hoon…’ Salman continued addressing the issue on Instagram and also warned against trying to exploit emotional moments for content or attention.

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One line from his post quickly went viral online:

“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.”

The statement triggered strong reactions from fans, many of whom reposted the quote while supporting the actor’s stand on personal boundaries.

The incident also reignited a larger debate around celebrity privacy in the age of social media, where actors are often photographed in airports, gyms, clinics and even family gatherings.

Salman Earlier Clarified Emotional Post Interestingly, the hospital episode comes days after Salman had shared another reflective social media message that left several fans worried.

Many followers had interpreted the earlier post as a sign that the actor was feeling emotionally low or isolated. Salman, however, later clarified that the message was not about loneliness or sadness.

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The actor explained that while he is grateful for the love of his family, friends and fans, there are times when he simply wants silence and personal space away from constant public attention.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is expected to explore themes of sacrifice and resilience.

Apart from that, Salman is also busy shooting for director Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SVC63. The film reportedly stars Nayanthara opposite him and is being produced by Dil Raju.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.