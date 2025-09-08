Salman Khan opens up on claims of destroying careers amid Abhinav Kashyap's 'gunda' remark: ‘Kaunsa career khaaya maine?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan keeps making headlines for good and bad reasons. In the latest, he landed in a controversy when his Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap called him ‘gunda’ and made several allegations against the actor. Amid this, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Khan addressed the claims of ‘destroying careers’ in the industry.

Salman Khan on claims of destroying careers During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan who is the host, dismissed some speculations about him.

It happened when ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill joined him on stage, requesting Khan to allow her brothe Shehbaz on the show. Thanking him, she said, “Sir, aapne itnon ke career banaye hai (Sir, you’ve made so many people’s careers).”

To this, Salman disagreed. He said, “Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (When have I ever made someone’s career? The one who makes careers is God)."

Without taking any names, he continued the topic and said, “Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga (Many also accused me of ruining people's careers. But honestly, those who deliberately ruin others are not in my hands. These days, everything gets twisted… they say I will destroy their careers. Tell me, whose career have I destroyed? And even if I ever did, I’d end up destroying my own career first)."

Khan admitted to harming his own career. He added, “Kabhi kabhi main complacent hojaata hun aur fir chodh deta hun aur fir vapas usko aapne grip main laane ki koshish karta hun (At times, I become complacent and let things slip, but then I work hard to bring everything back under my grip)."

Abhinav Kashyap's 'gunda' remark for Salman Khan Recently, in an interview with Screen, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap made several allegations against Khan and even his family. He said that Salman Khan sabotaged his career and called him a 'gunda (goon)'.

“He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you," he said.