Salman Khan recalls his recent house intrusion incident in Kapil Sharma's show, says ‘A woman told….’ | Watch

While gracing the first episode of the much-awaited 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3', actor Salman Khan spoke about his recent house intrusion where a woman managed to sneak into Bandra's Galaxy Apartments. The ‘Sikander’ actor said she was a fan who claimed that he had called her to meet, which was not the case.

"Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out," Salman said.

He was narrating the incident that took place in May when Bandra police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman for allegedly attempting to trespass into actor's home, police officers had said.

Salman casually said about the various illnesses and challenges he's dealing with. When host Kapil asked him about marriage, the actor explained that it's incredibly difficult to build wealth, and how, after a divorce, a woman could potentially walk away with a significant portion of it. He shared that at 59, he's still working despite multiple health issues and admitted that he doesn't have the energy or strength to start over again.

“I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on). And the moment their mood soured, they will take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would've been fine — I could’ve earned it all back. But now, starting over again,” he mentioned.

