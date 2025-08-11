Salman Khan reveals if he regrets not owning an IPL team: ‘Offer hua tha, but…’

Several Bollywood actors invested in IPL. From Shah Rukh Khan to Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta, several have invested in IPL teams but not Salman Khan. Talking about it, Salman revealed he was offered a team during the league's inception in 2008. However, he didn't buy it.

Salman on not buying IPL team The actor answered whether he regrets his decision.

At an event in Mumbai, Salman was asked whether he has any interest in buying an IPL team in the future. He replied in his signature swag, “IPL ke liye too old ho gaye hum (now I am too old for IPL).”

“IPL offer hua tha us waqt, liya nahi…(I was offered IPL but I didn't accept it),” he said. He also added, “Aisa nahi hai ki pachta rahe hai hum. Khush hi hai hum (It's not like I am regretting now. I am happy with my decision).”

Salman Khan is an avid cricket lover. From time to time, he has shown admiration for MS Dhoni. He even calls Dhoni his favourite crickter.

Salman Khan's work front Salman was last seen in the film Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore.

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film received mixed reviews.

Battle of Galwan's release in 2026 Meanwhile, Salman is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley conflict.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that. For instance, in Sikandar the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," Salman told PTI about the film shoot of Battle of Galwan.

"When I was signing the film, I thought it's amazing but it's a very very difficult film to do. I've 20 days (of work) in Ladakh and then seven to eight days (of shoot) in cold water. We will be shooting this month," he added.

The film is set to arrive in January 2026, as confirmed by the actor.