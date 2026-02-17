Salman Khan rushes as dad Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. WATCH

Superstar Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The reason behind the sudden hospitalisation remains unknown. Salim Khan is 90 years old.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan hospitalised As more details about Salim Khan's health are awaited, Salman Khan was spotted at the hospital.

In a paparazzi video, the Battle of Galwan actor was seen leaving the hospital premises with heavy security. He was wearing a simple black T-shirt and a cap while his security personnel surrounded him.

However, Khan did not speak with the media stationed outside the hospital.