Salman Khan’s birthday: Bhai remains single at 60; his father once revealed why finding a girl for him was ‘impossible’

Salman Khan turns 60 today, 27 December 2025. He is one of the most successful Bollywood heroes ever. He continues to be popular among his fans, even if his films don’t perform well at the box office.

One of the most frequently-discussed topics about Salman Khan is that he remains unmarried. His father, Salim Khan, once spoke about the reason why Khan was still married.

According to Salim Khan, Salman usually falls for the woman he works with. The film world often puts people together in close settings, and attraction can grow quickly. Most of the time, the woman he falls for is a heroine.

They get committed, but the relationship carries a built-in conflict. According to the senior Khan, Salman wants his wife to be a ‘housewife’ who takes care of the family and the kids.

Heroines enter the industry with ambitions. They want to build a strong career and become stars, Salim Khan said. He said no one should expect such women to get married and then stay at home.

“When Salman gets more serious in a relationship, he starts looking for his mother in his girlfriend. That’s not possible at all,” Salim Khan revealed.

“He wants her to take the kids to school in the morning just like his mother used to. Making them breakfast in the morning, checking their homework in the evening… all these things that mothers typically do at home. If we get married to a woman who doesn’t have aspirations, would do such things,” he further said.

“If you expect a film heroine to do such things, it’s not possible at all. Even if they try, it is not possible,” Khan added.

Salman Khan’s past relationships Salman Khan has been linked to many actresses. But, according to him, only three or four of his relationships were truly serious, each lasting for several years. Most of them allegedly ended because of commitment issues, personal conflicts or lifestyle differences.

In 2023, Rajat Sharma asked Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat if he would reveal all his ‘love stories’ in his autobiography. Khan quipped he would take them all to his grave, hinting that he would never disclose details about it.

In the same interview, Salman Khan jokingly called himself ‘unlucky in love’.

“I’ll get married when I find the right one. Actually, all the women I dated before were fine. The fault lies in me. At first, when I broke up with someone, I blamed them. Then, after a couple of failed relationships, I began to doubt myself. Then, when relationships keep getting unsuccessful, it confirms that the fault was all mine,” Khan said.

“It’s nobody’s fault. Perhaps, it’s all my fault. Maybe it’s their fear that I won’t be able to make them happy the way they want. I’m sure everyone is now happy wherever they are now,” Khan further said.

He went ahead and revealed that he was fond of kids. But, a change in law won’t permit him to become a father the way Karan Johar did, despite being unmarried.