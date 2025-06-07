Salman Khan’s Eidi to fans: Actor drops dashing selfie, sends wishes on Eid al-Adha 2025

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan knows how to treat his fans. On Saturday, he marked Eid al-Adha 2025 with a special surprise for his followers online. He took to his Instagram account and dropped a rare selfie of himself as he wished everyone on the happy occasion.

Advertisement

Salman Khan on Eid Al Adha In the picture, Salman Khan is seen smiling towards the camera. He debuted a new, clean look with a sharp haircut. He wore a simple grey T-shirt. The photo is seemingly clicked at an outdoor location.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak.”

See post here:

Advertisement

His post has surely made his fans happy. Responding to him, a user wrote in the comments, “Eid Mubarak Bhai.” “May Allah bless you and your family,” added another one. Many also called him, “Baap of Bollywood.”

Earlier in the year, Salman marked Eid al-Fitr by making a special appearance before the fans who crowded outside his house, Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

A new bullet-proof glass wall was built to ensure security amid threats.

In April, Salman received the latest death threat via WhatsApp. It was sent to Mumbai’s Transport Department helpline number, warned of thrashing Salman Khan after entering his house and even blowing up his car.

A case against the unidentified person was registered under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

An investigation was also initiated.

The actor has been receiving multiple death threats, mainly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the killing of two blackbucks.

Salman Khan's films Salman was last seen in the film Sikandar.

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Kishore in key roles.

It was backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film performed average at the box office, however, its response was nowhere close to other films by Salman Khan.

Salman has several films lined up in the pipeline. It includes Kick 2. He also has a film with the Jawan director Atlee. He is also set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in YRF's upcoming installment, Tiger vs Pathaan.

Advertisement