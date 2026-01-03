Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri announces engagement to Tina Rijhwani: 'Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025’

Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri has announced his engagement to Tina Rijhwani, sharing the happy news with fans on social media.

On Saturday, Ayaan and Tina took to Instagram to post a series of photographs from their engagement ceremony. The pictures captured intimate and celebratory moments from the occasion, including the couple embracing, posing outdoors with firecrackers lighting up the background, and offering prayers together. Tina was also seen proudly showing off her engagement ring in a solo picture, while another photo featured Ayaan kissing her as they marked the milestone.

Sharing the pictures, Ayaan wrote a playful caption: “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025,” accompanied by ring and heart emojis.

Celebrities react The post quickly drew warm reactions from members of the film industry. Malaika Arora commented, “Yaaaaaaaniiiiiiii, tinaaaaa,” followed by heart emojis, while Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Omg omg omg omg I cannnnnt!!!!!” Actor Zaheer Iqbal also congratulated the couple, calling the news “so so happy”.

Ayaan Agnihotri: Family and career Ayaan is the son of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri. He is also the younger brother of Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her acting debut with Farrey and earned praise for her performance.

Unlike his sister, Ayaan chose to pursue a career in music. He has previously collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra, in which Ayaan performed the rap portions. He has also released his own single, Universal Laws, and is currently working on an EP.

In an earlier interview, Ayaan spoke candidly about the long journey behind his music career, revealing that it took him nearly eight years to refine his craft before releasing his work. He said he deliberately kept his music private while working on his writing, delivery and breath control, adding that he wanted to be fully prepared before stepping into the public eye.