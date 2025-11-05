Salman Khan’s pan masala advertisement sparks legal row in Rajasthan's Kota over ‘misleading claims’

Kota (Rajasthan): Actor Salman Khan has found himself in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in the Kota Consumer Court, alleging that advertisements for a popular pan masala brand he endorses are “misleading.”

The complaint was lodged by Inder Mohan Singh Honey, a senior BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate, who has also sought a ban on such advertisements. Following the complaint, the court has issued notices to the actor and the company behind Rajshree Pan Masala, seeking their response, news agency ANI reported.

According to the petition, the brand’s advertisements claim that the product contains “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.” The complainant questioned the authenticity of these claims, arguing that saffron — which costs nearly ₹4 lakh per kilogram — could not reasonably be an ingredient in a product priced at just ₹5.

The complaint further stated that such “misleading” promotions encourage young people to consume pan masala, which has been linked to rising cases of oral cancer.

“Salman Khan is a role model for millions. By promoting such products, he’s sending the wrong message to youth,” said Honey. “Celebrities abroad don’t even promote cold drinks, yet here our stars endorse pan masala and tobacco. I urge them to stop spreading harmful messages.”