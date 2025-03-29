Salman Khan’s selfless gesture for Ram Charan shows why he’s loved on and off screen. Here’s what Sikandar actor did

Salman Khan, Sikandar in real life, is always a step ahead when it comes to helping people in the industry and beyond. The man with the golden heart once sent his personal trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar to actor Ram Charan for his film Dhruva.

In an exclusive interview with Live Mint, Rakkesh revealed how Salman has been recommending him to celebrities like Ram Charan and even Aamir Khan.

When Salman Khan helped Ram Charan Rakkesh is currently working with Ram Charan on a project.

He shared how Salman recommended him to Ram Charan in 2013 for the film Dhruva. “Salman personally recommends me to his good friends. He sent me to Ram Charan.”

“Ram Charan required body transformation for Dhruva. I worked hard and solely for his body transformation. Now, Ram doesn't want to train with anybody else,” he laughed.

Meet Salman Khan's fitness trainer Rakkesh is based out of Hyderabad and trains Salman Khan over calls and video calls. “When required, I travel to Mumbai,” he told us. He owns Rakkesh R Uddiyar Fitness Academy, located in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Salman Khan's trainer: I cannot say no to him Amid this busy schedule, he manages time for Salman. "I have other clients as well. If I don't get time, Salman would just train himself. He would tell me what he does, and I oversee everything.

“I told my other celebrity clients that if Salman calls me, then I would have to go. There is no way I can say no to him when he wants me. He is my first priority. Everyone has been cooperative.”

From facing struggles from an early age to working his way up from sweeping the gym floor to becoming a trainer, Rakkesh's journey in Mumbai is nothing short of a Bollywood movie. He credits Arbaaz Khan for giving him his break in the industry.

“Salman Khan treats us like younger brothers” Rakkesh recalled, "My breakthrough came through Arbaaz Khan. I respect Salman Khan, but Arbaaz is like family to me. He calls me Chotu. Wherever they need me, I am there for them. It’s no longer just a trainer-client relationship; they are more like family.

“Salman calls me and asks about my family. Who does that? Nobody sees a trainer like that… He treats us like younger brothers. Between us, it’s never about money.”

Salman Khan's family “If you look at any staff member at Salman’s house, their minimum journey is 30-40 years. Whether it’s a driver or a bodyguard, just ask them; nobody has ever left.”

What is the one piece of advice Salman gave to his gym trainer? Rakkesh shared what stayed with him over the years, “He told me ‘Rakkesh tu na tera kaam kar. Mat soch ki kab success milega (just work hard without thinking about success). It will come to you, without a doubt. Live in the moment.' I carry this with me.”

