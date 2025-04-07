Salman Khan’s Sikandar Hits ₹100 Crore in 8 Days, Continues Strong Box Office Run!

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 8: Salman Khan's film has garnered a mixed response from both fans and the audience, falling short of expectations. However, according to the latest box office update from Sacnilk.com, the film has managed to enter the ₹100 crore club in India on its eighth day of release.

Sikandar Box Office Update According to the latest reports, Sikandar earned ₹4.50 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹102.25 crore net. The film experienced a slight boost in earnings due to the weekend. It had an opening of ₹26 crore, which was lower than Chhaava's ₹31 crore debut. By the end of its first week, Sikandar had accumulated ₹90.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is steadily approaching the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to an update from its production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has amassed ₹187.84 crore gross globally within its first seven days.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.