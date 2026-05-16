‘I’ve never read a script in my entire life’: Salman Khan’s surprising confession goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a surprising revelation about his filmmaking process, admitting that despite working in the industry for decades, he has never read a script in his entire career.

The actor made the candid confession during a recent interaction with Variety India, where he spoke about his approach to films, luxury watches and upcoming projects. A promo clip from the interview was unveiled on Friday and quickly gained traction on social media.

Salman Khan’s Surprising Script Confession During the conversation, Salman spoke openly about how he selects films and approaches storytelling. The actor admitted that scripts have never been a part of his decision-making process.

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“I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them,” Salman said in the video.

The statement left many fans surprised, considering the actor’s career spans over three decades and includes some of Bollywood’s biggest commercial hits.

Over the years, Salman has often hinted that he relies more on the overall feel of a project rather than reading a screenplay line by line. According to the actor, factors such as the film’s treatment, emotional appeal and commercial potential matter more to him while choosing projects.

The clip from the interview soon began circulating online, with many users debating whether such an instinct-driven approach is unique to stars with Salman’s level of experience and mass appeal.

Salman On His Expensive Watches Apart from films, the actor also addressed another topic that frequently grabs public attention — the luxury watches he is often seen wearing during public appearances and events.

Over the years, Salman has repeatedly sparked headlines for sporting high-end watches, several of which are reportedly worth over ₹1 crore.

However, the actor clarified that not every watch he wears actually belongs to him.

“You see me wearing watches that don’t mean the watches are mine. It is this friend and that friend’s watch..." Salman said in Hindi during the interview.

The remark drew reactions online, especially from fans familiar with the actor’s collection of luxury accessories and statement timepieces.

What’s Next For Salman Khan? On the work front, Salman is gearing up for multiple upcoming releases.

The actor will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, a project that appears to have undergone major changes in recent months.

Until March, the film was reportedly titled Battle of Galwan and was believed to be inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, the project has since reportedly been revamped, with references to China and the Galwan Valley being dropped. The film’s title was also changed to Maatrubhumi, and reports suggest the makers are carrying out extensive reshoots.

Produced by Salman Khan Films under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The film also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role. The makers have not yet announced an official release date.

Salman has also reportedly locked Eid 2027 for another major project opposite Nayanthara. The yet-untitled film, currently being referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The superstar was most recently seen making a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. His fierce warrior look from the film generated significant buzz on social media, with many fans praising his screen presence in the brief appearance.