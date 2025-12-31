Salman Khan in Jamnagar, Samantha in Portugal, Kareena in Switzerland: Here's how Bollywood is ringing in new year 2026

Wednesday marks the last day of the year. Much like people across the world, Bollywood celebrities are busy spending time with their loved ones during this holiday season. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be spending his New Year in Jamnagar.

Salman Khan leaves for Ambanis' event in Jamnagar Ahead of New Year's Eve, Khan was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport with heavy security. He will be attending the New Year festivities hosted by the Ambanis. The event will take place at Reliance Greens, Motikhawdi.

Salman Khan was snapped travelling with actor-singer Iulia Vântur.

Besides him, several other celebrities, including sports personalities, are expected to join the celebrations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Newlywed Samantha Ruth Prabhu will mark her new year celebration in Portugal. She and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are seemingly on their honeymoon.

Recently, she shared a glimpse of time in Lisbon with a series of pictures.

In the pictures, the couple was seen visiting the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Padrão dos Descobrimentos. Raj was seen gazing at his doughnut as they explored local cuisines. The actress soaked in the views.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu simply wrote in the caption, “How December goes.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her annual family trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. She and her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, with Saif Ali Khan, religiously visit the snow-capped mountains.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan from their vacation. The caption read: “Finally got him to pose, and this is what I could manage (sic).”

In the picture, Khan was seen relaxing on a chair against the backdrop of snowy mountains.

The Buckingham Murders actress had also shared a picture of her younger son, Jeh, from their vacation. On her Instagram Story, she had posted a picture where the little one's face was hidden in a hoodie. She added to the caption, "Who that boy on the train?”