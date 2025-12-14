Salman Khan says he can do anything but acting in films: ‘Log mujh par hans dete hai’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan playfully opened up about his acting skills recently. He attended the Red Sea International Film Festival and called himself a not-so-great actor. Khan who is known for his larger-than-life personality, left many surprised as he poked fun at himself.

At the festival, Khan mockingly said that people laugh at him when he tries to cry in films. During a panel discussion, he said that he never tries to act but goes with his emotions on the sets.

Salman Khan on his acting News18 quoted Salman Khan saying, “Acting has also left this generation. Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon. You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. Woh hoti hi nahi mujhse. Jaisa feel hota hai, waise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai (So I don’t think I’m some extraordinary actor. You might catch me doing anything, but you won’t catch me ‘acting.’ I just can’t do that. I simply go with how I feel and act accordingly. That’s all there is to it).”

To this, the host went on to ask the audience for their view. The audience responded with loud disagreement, transforming the moment into a warm blend of humour, sincerity, and love for the actor. As the crowd replied with a “no," Khan added, “Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho (At times when I cry on screen, I think you guys laugh at me)."

Salman Khan at Red Sea Film Festival At the event, Salman Khan was also seen with international celebs. He was seen posing with Johnny Depp, Idris Elba, Edgar Ramirez, and Olga Kurylenko, among others.

Khan attended the Golden Globes Gala Dinner.

Besides him, the event was also attended by Alia Bhatt who was honoured with the Golden Globes Horizon Award.

What did Salman say about Alia Bhatt Talking about Bhatt, Salman Khan told the media about Saudi Arabia, where the event took place, "I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It’s nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays. So it’s good."

When asked about Alia Bhatt on her achievement, the Sikandar actor said, “Yes, Alia Bhatt, it’s amazing! I think only Saudi could’ve done this. It’s amazing. They’re going places really rapidly. It’s a good thing. I like it that they bring their best and our culture together."

