Salman Khan sells Mumbai's Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore- check details

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his Mumbai apartment, located in the upscale area of Bandra West, for ₹5.35 crore, according to property documents accessed by Square Yards via the Maharashtra government’s Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal. The sale of his apartment was officially registered in July 2025.

Advertisement

Salman Khan sells Bandra flat for over ₹ 5 crore Going by the papers accessed, the actor's apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Reportedly, the property spans a built-up area of 122.45 square metres (approximately 1,318 sq. ft.) It also comes with three car parking spots.

The property sale was made for ₹5.35 crore, with a stamp duty of ₹32.01 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Bandra West is known for its premium real estate, with several upscale apartments belonging to Bollywood stars. It has connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines. Its proximity to key business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and the Mumbai International Airport further adds to its real estate value for both homebuyers and investors.

Advertisement

Salman Khan's house in Bandra Salman is among the many Bollywood actors who reside in Bandra.

He lives in the popular Galaxy Apartment, opposite the Bandra Bandstand.

Salman's family owns two floors in the Galaxy Apartment building. While Salman stays on one floor, his parents live on the other. The house is said to reflect his simplicity in life while also accommodating his modern needs.

His house also has a private gym and a huge balcony from where he is often seen making special appearances for his fans. A huge bulletproof glass was recently installed on his balcony owing to growing security concerns of the actor.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

He is currently prepping for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The war film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It will star Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.