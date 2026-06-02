Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran makers; producer says 'it's not a biopic'

A legal controversy has emerged around Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a forthcoming film that is believed to draw inspiration from Salman Khan's long-running blackbuck hunting case. According to a report by News18, the actor's legal team has issued a notice to casting director Akshay Pandey, demanding that all work related to the project be stopped immediately.

The notice, dated April 24, 2026, reportedly seeks an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the film. Directed by Bharat Srinate and produced by Amit Jani, the project has attracted attention due to its alleged references to the high-profile case involving the Bollywood star.

Concerns Over Ongoing Judicial Proceedings According to the legal notice, the film could potentially interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings connected to the blackbuck hunting case, which remains pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

Salman Khan's legal team has argued that the project may violate the actor's personality rights and negatively impact his reputation. The notice further contends that a dramatized or sensationalised depiction of the case could create prejudice against the actor and affect his right to a fair trial.

The legal communication reportedly states that any portrayal of events connected to the pending matter could influence public perception while the case is still under judicial consideration.

Allegations Of Unauthorised Use Of Name And Persona The notice also claims that Salman Khan's team became aware of the film after Akshay Pandey was allegedly approaching actors and circulating promotional material, including a synopsis and character sketches, which reportedly referenced the blackbuck case.

According to the notice, Salman Khan neither authorised nor consented to the use of his name, likeness, persona or events allegedly associated with him.

The actor's legal representatives further allege that the filmmakers are attempting to derive benefit from Salman Khan's fame and public profile by creating a perceived connection between the actor and the project.

Claims Of Defamation The notice reportedly goes beyond objections related to personality rights and raises concerns about defamation.

It alleges that the film contains false and misleading imputations that could adversely affect Salman Khan's professional standing and public image. The legal team has also accused the makers of generating controversy at the expense of the actor's reputation.

As part of its demands, the notice seeks an immediate suspension of all development, production and promotional activities associated with the film.

Additionally, Salman Khan's legal team has asked for an unconditional written apology from those involved in the project.

The notice reportedly warns that failure to comply within 24 hours could result in both civil and criminal proceedings, including claims for damages and compensation.

Producer Amit Jani Responds The film's producer, Amit Jani, responded publicly to the legal notice through a Facebook post.

"The intent of these notices is to instill fear so that people yield to his influence. It's his tendency to intimidate. I, however, do not easily succumb to intimidation. He may think I'm finished. Let him know I'm very much here," he stated in Hindi.

Later, speaking to India Today, Jani rejected claims that the film was intended to serve as a biographical account of Salman Khan.

"This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen."

'Not Shown Salman Khan In A Negative Light' Defending the project further, Jani said the film neither portrays Salman Khan negatively nor glorifies gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."

The producer also expressed surprise at receiving a legal notice at a stage when only the film's poster has been released.

"Only the poster has been released. The teaser is yet to come. Sending a legal notice at this stage, without any discussion, was unnecessary," he said.

Film Focuses On Bishnoi Community, Says Producer Jani maintained that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy centres on the perspective of people connected to the case rather than those accused in it.

According to him, films inspired by real-life incidents are often narrated through the experiences of victims, complainants, witnesses or communities affected by those events.

The producer further stated that the project seeks to highlight the Bishnoi community's long-standing commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

He added that the film explores the sacrifices made by members of the community in their efforts to safeguard nature and protect wildlife.