‘Heaven turning into hell’: Salman Khan reacts to Pahalgam terror attack; Shah Rukh Khan calls it ‘heinous act’

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. While Salman mourned the loss of innocent lives, Shah Rukh emphasised the need for national unity in the face of the tragic incident.

Salman Khan on Pahalgam terror attack Salman took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families.”

He also added, “Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even a single innocent person is equivalent to killing the entire universe.)”

Shah Rukh Khan to victims of Pahalgam attack Shah Rukh, on the other hand, posted on the micro-blogging site: “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam.”

Calling the attack heinous, he added, “In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act (sic).”

Pahalgam attack Terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people and injuring many, mostly tourists.

The attack is being dubbed as the most brutal terror incident since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aftermath of Kashmir attack Meanwhile, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched an extensive search operation in the Baisran area of Pahalgam to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer, visited the attack site to support the situation.

As a mark of national mourning, the Supreme Court of India observed a two-minute silence on Wednesday in memory of the victims who were mostly tourists.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday also reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.