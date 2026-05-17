Salman Khan shares cryptic note about being ‘alone and lonely’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sparked conversation across social media platforms after posting a reflective and cryptic note on X that appeared to touch on themes of loneliness and emotional isolation.

Salman Khan shared a cryptic post on loneliness on X The actor shared the message late on Saturday, prompting fans and followers to speculate about the meaning behind the post and whether it reflected a personal emotional state or a broader philosophical observation.

The actor wrote, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do (sic).”

Salman, who remains one of the Hindi film industry’s most closely followed stars, is known for occasionally sharing brief motivational or introspective messages online, though the latest post quickly drew heightened public attention because of its tone.

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After the post was shared, fans commented their take in the comments section. While one person wrote, “Bhai, reading this caption makes it feel like you have a very deep and intense side that doesn’t show on screens these days. Trolls will do their job and talk, but as a fan, just one request: we want to see this real, raw Salman on screen again. Pick a strong, content-driven script where your natural acting comes through, not just star power. Swag has its place, but no one can match the original Bhai’s acting. Need that era back! 🙌 (sic).”

Another person commented, “You are Alone, but not Lonely! Get married, all this other stuff is just useless philosophy. With a PARTNER by your side, you’ll forget all about Solitude & Loneliness! Whatever needs to be done, you are the one who has to do it. So go ahead, JUST DO IT already..😷🍁 (sic).”

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A third person wrote, “Kudos to him being this fit in his age. Kids this generation can never dream of being this peak physique when they're at his age.. (sic).”

"Bhai, if there is someone in your position, it doesn't matter whether he is alone or lonely. He's always King of the Ring (sic)," shared a fourth user.