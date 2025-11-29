Salman Khan slams Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will she be evicted for hitting Tanya Mittal?

Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its finale, and tensions in the house are at an all-time high. While Gaurav Khanna secured the first spot in the finale after winning the Ticket to Finale task, all eyes are now on the controversy surrounding Ashnoor Kaur and contestant Tanya Mittal.

A promo released ahead of the final Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows host Salman Khan strongly reprimanding Ashnoor over an incident in which Tanya was allegedly struck with a wooden plank during a task. The clip hints that strict action — possibly eviction — may be taken against the actress.

What led to the clash? During the Ticket to Finale task, contenders Ashnoor, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt had to balance bowls of water attached to a wooden plank. The one who retained maximum water after three rounds would win.

Tanya, who was supporting another contender, was trying to disrupt Ashnoor’s balance. In the process, Ashnoor dropped the plank with force, which hit Tanya on her neck and face. Although Ashnoor was heard apologising and insisting she didn’t see Tanya behind her, several housemates — including Gaurav and Shehbaz — accused her of acting out of frustration.

Salman calls out Ashnoor’s ‘aggression’ Weekend Ka Vaar promos feature Salman demanding accountability:

“Raising your hand and injuring someone is unacceptable in this house,” he tells her, adding that the move appeared deliberate.

When Ashnoor stood her ground, claiming it wasn’t intentional, Salman countered:

“You said people’s true nature comes out during tasks. Is this your true nature? You have broken a major rule of this house — and action will be taken.”

His remarks sparked widespread speculation that Ashnoor may be evicted right before the finale lineup is locked.

Finale week begins This Weekend Ka Vaar marks the final one of the season as Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand finale on 7 December. The show will also see Madhuri Dixit join Salman Khan to promote her upcoming series Mrs Deshpande.