Salman Khan steals the show as he attends Golden Globes Gala Dinner, poses with Idris Alba, Édgar Ramírez

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a splash as he attended the Golden Globes Gala Dinner at the Red Sea Film Festival. Several inside pictures of Khan, who will be next seen in Battle of Galwan, have surfaced online. Besides him, Alia Bhatt is also attending the event.

Salman Khan at Golden Globes Gala Dinner At the event, Khan opted for an all-black look. He wore a black suit with a matching shirt and tie. Looking handsome as ever, he is winning hearts on the internet.

In a picture, Salman Khan is seen posing with Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez and actor Idris Elba.

Talking about the event, Khan praised Alia Bhatt. During a media interaction, he said, “I like Saudi (Arabia). I like the people, the culture. It's nice. I keep on visiting these days but a bit nowadays. It's been good.”

Salman Khan on Alia Bhatt When asked about Bhatt, who was honoured at the festival, Salman Khan said, “It's amazing. I think only Saudi could have done this. It's amazing. I mean, they are going places and really rapidly. It's a good thing.”

Alia Bhatt has been honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Confirming the recognition, the official Instagram handle of the festival shared, "We’re proud to partner with the Golden Globes Awards to honor Hind Sabri with the Omar Sharif Award and Alia Bhatt with the Golden Globe Horizon Award on the sidelines of the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival. Noteworthy, these two awards highlight the achievements of the brightest creative talents in the Middle East and North Africa."