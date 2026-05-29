Salman Khan steps up to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar amid Don 3 fall out? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 abruptly, causing him a monetary loss of about ₹40 crore, as per reports. As Akhtar approached FWICE, Singh faced a ban from the film body. Amid this, it is said that Salman Khan dialled both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar to resolve their creative differences.

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Salman Khan directs Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan, who shares a good bond with both parties, told Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar to work on another project together after the Don 3 controversy.

It is believed that Akhtar and Singh might come together and resolve their differences amicably after a word from Khan. Reportedly, Khan doesn't want any legal trouble between the actor and filmmaker, nor does he endorse any film body to make any uninformed decision.

Khan reportedly told Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar to find a solution on their own, without involving a third party, including himself.

What did Salman Khan say A source told the portal, “Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects. He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

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While Salman Khan is said to be standing by Farhan Khan, who claimed a loss of ₹40 crore in the matter, the superstar also pushed Ranveer Singh to pick a new film to capitalise on the massive success of Dhurandhar.

Why was Ranveer Singh banned On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy, after the actor reportedly failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body in the matter.

The decision came after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3.

According to FWICE's letter, "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," the letter read.

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What did Ranveer Singh say Shortly after the ban announcement, Ranveer Singh responded through an official statement by his spokesperson.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

It further added, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.