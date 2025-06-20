Salman Khan stops bodyguard from pushing kid at Sitaare Zameen Par screening; eagle eyed fans spot warm gesture | WATCH

Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended Aamir Khan's special premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. While he was seen happily joking around with paparazzi and talking to Aamir Khan, it was his beefed-up security which grabbed everyone's attention. Speaking of his heavy security amid death threats, a video of his bodyguard pushing a kid at the event has surfaced online.

Salman Khan's bodyguard pushes young fan, actor reacts Fans quickly noticed how Salman Khan prevented his security personnel from further pushing the kid.

In the video, Salman is seen arriving at the screening venue with an army of tight security. He was accompanied by Aamir as Genelia D'Souza, the lead actress of Sitaare Zameen Par walked in to greet Salman.

This is when a young fan of Salman swiftly made his way to the superstar. Quickly one of his bodyguards pushed the kid, diverting him away from Salman.

Upon noticing it, Salman made hand gestures towards his security personnel. He is seen seemingly saying, “Mat karo (don't do it)," before walking away with others.

Watch video:

The video has been shared by a paparazzi account. Reacting to it, many fans pointed out Salman's caring gesture.

Salman at Sitaare Zameen Par screening At the screening, Salman was seen exchanging a light moment with paparazzi. Standing next to Aamir, he jokingly said that Sitaare Zameen Par was first offered to him.

Salman said, "He didn’t tell you the backstory? Aamir had called me to listen to the subject. I went, loved the film, and even said yes. Then I get a call - ‘I’m doing the film.’”

He continued, “I had praised the film so much that Aamir said, ‘Main phaad dunga iss picture mein.(I will nail this film)’ It’s outstanding!”

Salman went on to add, “Aamir also told me he liked the film, but back then, he was caught up with some scripting and paperwork. I told him I wanted to do it, and the next thing I know, he says, ‘I’ve already done it.’”

Aamir joined in playfully and shared, "Can it happen that he says yes, and I come in the middle?”