Salman Khan's strong words of support for Rajpal Yadav after journalist mocks comedian: ‘Kya farak padta hai’

Superstar Salman Khan, in a rare post, extended support to Rajpal Yadav, who was recently seen uncomfortable during an event over a joke on his recent cheque bounce case. The incident took place at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 when journalist Saurabh Dwivedi playfully commented on Yadav's financial troubles. A video from the live interaction has gone viral.

Salman Khan reacts to joke on Rajpal Yadav's financial trouble Reacting to the incident, Salman Khan urged Rajpal Yadav to focus on work. Praising Yadav, Khan said on X, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai. (Rajpal brother, you’ve been working for 30 years, and all of us have watched you again and again because you truly know your craft and bring real value. You will continue to get plenty of work—and at the same dollar rate—and it will keep coming. That’s the reality.)

“Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (And remember, sometimes things get said in the flow. If you want to give something, keep it in your mind but work from the heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down, what difference does it make? Ultimately, what you give is here in India itself),” he added.

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Khan's post is currently winning hearts on the internet.

Rajpal Yadav is yet to respond to the Sikandar actor's post.

What did the journalist say The controversy stemmed from the award show's live conversation. Rajpal Yadav, who was in the audience, talked about the uncertain times across the globe and fluctuating currencies. He said, "I was thinking that these days the world seems to be filled with smoke everywhere. There are so many wars going on, so I keep wondering where to sit and where to think. The rupee and the dollar keep fluctuating so much that it becomes difficult to understand anything. So I just sit quietly and keep saying ‘peace, peace.’”

Instantly, the journalist in question, who was on stage, joked, "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will still have to repay exactly the amount of money you owe).”

A round of laughter was heard across the venue. Several personalities, including Devendra Fadnavis and actors, were spotted smiling at the exchange. Rajpal Yadav replied playfully, “At least hear the full masala once.”

However, comedian Zakir Khan, also handling hosting duties, stepped in and said, "I think since the matter is in court, we should let it remain there.”