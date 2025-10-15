Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya reunion! Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen share warm hug, leave netizens nostalgic | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kept cameras clicking when he walked for designer Vikram Phadnis on Tuesday night. He turned showstopper for the designer. While several photos and videos from the show have now gone viral, one of them features him reuniting with Sushmita Sen at the event. Their reunion has stirred nostalgia among netizens.

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen share warm hug as they reunite In the video, Salman Khan, in a black embroidered sherwani, is seen smiling and posing with Phadnis at the end of the show. Sushmita Sen, who stood among the audience, cheered loudly for Khan with applause. Almost blushing, Khan extended his hand, inviting Sen on stage.

Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a sequined black saree and a matching blouse. She went on to greet the designer and hug Khan twice. The two actors are seen busy talking to each other.

Watch:

Netizens react to Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen reunion Sharing the video, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The way #SushmitaSen hugged megastar #SalmanKhan says it all - what a bond, what a timeless friendship.” “I got my Sushmita Salman reunion,” added a fan.

Another one wrote, “What a frame.”

Someone else said, “Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, pure elegance together.”

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan are old friends in the industry. Together they starred in films like Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Sirf Tum and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Salman Khan at Vikram Phadnis show Meanwhile, Salman Khan's show in Mumbai was also attended by celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen Bipasha Bashu, Divya Dutta, Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, Shalini Passi, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnigotri, Alvira Agnihotra, Alizeh Agnihotri, Esha Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Nushratt Bharuccha, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Kabir Khan, Sikandar Kher, Sussanne Khan, and others.

Talking about the show, Khan told ANI, "I've known Vikram for years, he's been a part of many of my films, and so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being part of this celebration feels truly special."