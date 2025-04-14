Salman Khan sweats it out in gym after Sikandar dud, fresh death threats: ‘Thank you for the motivation’

Superstar Salman Khan is seemingly taking the feedback in stride as he returns to working on himself after Sikandar's lukewarm performance. On Monday, he treated his fans on social media with a photo of himself from the gym. Salman has an in-house gym at his Galaxy apartment, as confirmed by his trainer to Live Mint earlier.

His post arrived amid fresh threats received by him.

Salman Khan hits gym In the photo, Salman Khan flexed his chiselled biceps while doing leg curls on a machine. He wore a sleeveless black vest, giving a better view of his beefed-up look.

Sharing the post, Salman thanked everyone. He wrote in the caption: “Thank u for the motivation.”

Soon after he shared the post, Ranveer Singh rushed to the comment section to cheer for him. He wrote, “HARD HARD.” Varun Dhawan dropped multiple fire emojis.

Salman Khan receives new threat On Sunday, Salman Khan once again received a death threat. Worli Traffic Control Room's WhatsApp number received a threatening message for the actor wherein it said that the actor would be killed at his home and an explosion would take place in his vehicle, as per Mumbai Police.

Worli Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual and launched an investigation.

"The number was traced to belong to a 26-year-old man in a village near Vadodara in Gujarat. The man has been sent a notice for investigation. He has been asked to appear before Worli Police within 2-3 days. It is also being claimed that the man is mentally unstable and is under treatment. The matter is being investigated by Worli Police," said officials.

Meanwhile, the security has been increased outside actor Salman's residence after a death threat. Recently, a bullet-proof glass wall was installed, removing his open balcony to ensure safety.

However, this is not the first death threat that the actor has received lately.

Salman Khan criticised for Sikandar On the other hand, Salman faced criticism over his latest release Sikandar. The film had a good opening, however, it wasn't close to the usual business made by his previous hit films like the Tiger franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick and more. The film continued its run in theatres but kept falling with each day.

Despite crossing the ₹100 crore mark in India, the film is not expected to hit ₹150 crore in its lifetime run.