Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Unke paas koi kaam nahi hai’

Salman Khan seemingly reacted to filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap's recent remarks about him and his family. The Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been taking digs at the actor in several podcasts and even called him a “gunda” (goon). He also called Khan ‘insecure’.

Did Salman Khan react to Abhinav Kashyap's claims? While Salman Khan did not mention any name, he said, "Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab they don't quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is please koi kaam kar lo (Everyone who has been associated with me, or was in the past, is also facing flak these days. People are sitting around saying all sorts of nonsense about those I’ve had ties with, even about people who once praised me. Now, they don’t seem to like me anymore. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish simply because they have no real work to do. Please do some work)."

He also urged contestants to focus on work. “No matter what, get up and go to work,” he said.

What did Abhinav Kashyap say Recently, in a podcast with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of trying to buy his silence.

He said, "Mujhe ek WhatsApp pe ad aaya Burj Khalifa main 50th floor par ek flat hai aur uske upar clubhouse, pricing ke liye sampark karen. Toh yeh dhundh rahe hain aise logon ko ki Abhinav ko chup kara den. Aur Anurag ki film ki tareef bhi isliye ki bhai hai, voh samjha dega. Isliye unki chamchagiri kar rahe hain, chaplusi kar rahe hain (I received an ad on WhatsApp about a flat on the 50th floor of the Burj Khalifa with a clubhouse above it, asking to contact for pricing. So they are searching for ways to silence people like me. And Salman praised Anurag’s film only because he is my brother, hoping he would convince me. That is why he is flattering and sycophantic)."

Salman Khan vs Abhinav Kashyap The problem between Khan and Kashyap goes back to Dabangg.

He accused Salman Khan and his family of sidelining him after the film was made. He also claimed that the Khan family “harassed” him.