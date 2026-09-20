Salman Khan takes off shirt during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, calls out trolls over age and weight

Salman Khan's latest Weekend Ka Vaar appearance on Bigg Boss 20 turned into a wider conversation about trolling, after the actor confronted contestant Scout over remarks he made about mobilising his gaming community.

Salman Khan confronts Scout over trolling Scout, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, had previously told his online community to call out Salman if the host said something wrong. During the episode, Salman questioned the thinking behind such behaviour and asked why people found it necessary to target others online.

The actor then brought his own experience into the conversation.

“Bhai mota ho gaya hai,” Salman said, referring to comments he has faced about his weight. He challenged the trolls to continue if that was what they wanted, removing his hat and jacket as he made his point.

He also drew attention to comments about his age and appearance. The moment became particularly pointed as Salman told viewers and contestants to look at themselves and their families before passing judgement on somebody else.

Scout appeared apologetic during the exchange, while the other contestants reacted to Salman’s comments from inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants face pressure The confrontation comes at a particularly tense stage of Bigg Boss 20. The season began on 6 September with 16 contestants from different parts of the entertainment and public sphere, including actors, singers, a gamer, a content creator and boxer Mary Kom.

The house has already developed clear tensions between groups, with contestants increasingly questioning each other's behaviour and strategies.

A major flashpoint has been the nomination process. Aasif Khan, Scout and Rohed Khan were directly nominated after they were found discussing nominations with house captain Yung DSA. Because Yung DSA was captain, he was exempt from the punishment. The decision prompted Aasif to call the show unfair and question why only three of the four contestants involved were punished.

That dispute has also affected the wider dynamics inside the house.

Amrapali Dubey questions the show Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey has also openly questioned the way the game is being conducted. After Aasif, Scout and Rohed lost their extra lives in a captaincy-related task, Amrapali accused the makers of favouring television actors.

She questioned why contestants from different industries had been brought into the house if, in her view, television personalities were receiving preferential treatment. Her comments added another layer to the growing friction among the contestants.

Other contestants in the spotlight The season's other contestants have also had their share of confrontations.

Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan and Aman Gandhi are among the television names in the house, while Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar, Yung DSA and Mary Kom represent a wider mix of backgrounds.

Uditi Singh, meanwhile, lost one of her lives after receiving the fewest votes during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar. Rhiti Tiwari has also had an emotional week after discussing the pressure of being compared with her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. Salman previously encouraged her to establish her own identity rather than constantly measuring herself against her family.