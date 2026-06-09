Salman Khan tears up as he bids adieu to close friend Kumod Raney | WATCH

A visibly emotional Salman Khan was spotted after the funeral of his longtime friend, Kumod Raney, in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his family, including his mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother, Helen.

Unable to contain his grief, the Bollywood star, known for his fierce loyalty to his inner circle, was visibly overcome with emotion as he bid a final, heartbreaking farewell to his long-time friend.

Several online videos from the gathering showed Salman standing in quiet reflection, paying his final respects.

In one deeply emotional moment, the actor was seen wiping away tears—a rare, vulnerable sight that has deeply moved his fans across social media.

According to a NDTV report, citing insiders, said Kumod was close to Salman's family.

Khan family also attend funeral Other members of the Khan family were also present to pay their respects.

Joining the Khan family during the sombre occasion were Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, and Nirvaan (son of Sohail and Seema Sajdeh). Seema Sajdeh was also in attendance to pay her respects.

Further reinforcing the close-knit family ties, Amrita Arora arrived to offer support alongside her husband, Shakeel Ladak, and her mother, Joyce Arora. Notably, Amrita's sister, Malaika Arora, was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

Last year on New Year's Eve, Kumod shared a picture with the Khans on her Instagram feed.

‘Kind leader, mentor’ Makeup artist Sheeba Iqbal shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering Kumod as much more than just a professional mentor.

“Today, I remember my beloved boss Kumud Rane Madam with deep respect and gratitude. You were not just a boss to me. You were a kind leader, a mentor, and someone who always encouraged and supported the people around you,” Iqbal said. “While working with you, I learned not only about my profession but also about dedication, professionalism, and the importance of kindness towards others. Your guidance shaped my career, and your trust gave me confidence in my work.”

“Your kindness and support will always remain with me. Though you are no longer among us today, the impact you had on our lives will stay forever,” she said. “May God grant peace to your soul and bless you with the highest place in heaven. You will always live on in our memories, and your absence will always be felt.”