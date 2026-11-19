Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is an avid watch collector. Reportedly, he surprised the team of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi with luxury watches. According to a report by Midday, Khan called the film team and gifted them watches worth lakhs.
Maatrubhumi is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. Recently, the trailer of the movie was launched.
Two days after the event, it is believed Salman Khan invited members of the film team to his farmhouse in Panvel. Reportedly, the meeting was called to discuss promotion plans for the film. However, as everyone gathered, Khan surprised everyone with luxury Swiss watches, which he handed over personally, extending gratitude.
The publication added that Khan handed over watches worth between 20 and 25 watches to individuals. Reportedly, the watches were from Kapoor Watch Company. It is said that while men received Longines and TAG Heuer watches, the women were given Rado models. The estimated price of each is expected to range between ₹2 lakh to ₹6 lakh.
"Salman is happy with the way Maatrubhumi has shaped up despite its delay and hurdles. Now that the film is gearing up for release, he is relieved. That’s why after the November 10 trailer launch, in an impromptu decision, the superstar called his cast and crew for a get-together on November 12. He gifted each member a Swiss-made luxury watch, ranging from R2 lakh to R6 lakh, from Kapoor Watch Company," a source told Mid-day.
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace also stars Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang.
The film was previously titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film was initially slated for release in April. The film is finally releasing in theatres on December 4 after enduring multiple delays.