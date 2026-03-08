Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan: B-town attend pre wedding celebration of trade analyst Komal Nahtas son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The pre-wedding celebration of film trade analyst Komal Nahta's son turned into a star-studded evening in Mumbai on Saturday night, with several well-known faces from Bollywood attending the celebration.

From Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, many celebrities were seen arriving at the event to congratulate the family.

Advertisement

The 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' actor turned heads as he arrived at the venue dressed in an all-black suit. Salman looked dapper, keeping his look simple yet stylish.

Take a look

Actor Hrithik Roshan also made a rare public appearance with his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The father-son duo posed together for paparazzi stationed outside the venue before heading inside to join the celebrations.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen at the event. For the occasion, Johar opted for a black sequined sherwani as he posed for the cameras.

Actress Neha Dhupia accompanied him during the evening. Vidya Balan also arrived at the event dressed in an elegant purple Anarkali suit. The actress was accompanied by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Several other Bollywood personalities were present at the gathering. Actors Boman Irani and Neil Nitin Mukesh were seen chatting and sharing a light moment, while actor Ishaan Khatter joined them for pictures.

Advertisement

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Jeetendra were also spotted talking warmly at the venue. Producer Ektaa Kapoor was seen with them during the evening.

The guest list also included actors Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Farhan Akhtar. Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor were also present at the celebration.

Komal Nahta is a well-known film trade analyst, journalist and television host. He is widely known for his knowledge about the business side of the Hindi film industry. (ANI)