Salman Khan to make major ‘Battle of Galwan’ announcement on his 60th birthday: Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is poised to deliver a significant update on his upcoming patriotic drama Battle of Galwan as part of the celebrations marking his 60th birthday on 27 December 2025.

Battle of Galwan Makers to release an announcement on Salman Khan's birthday - Reports The announcement, expected as a special treat for fans, centres on the eagerly anticipated teaser of the film and potentially other key promotional material.

According to industry reports, the makers of Battle of Galwan are planning to unveil a major asset from the film between 2 pm and 4 pm (India Standard Time) on Khan’s birthday.

The reveal is widely expected to be the official teaser, offering the first substantial glimpse of the project and stirring excitement among his global fanbase.

Khan first introduced fans to his character earlier this year by posting the film’s first look on social media, showing him in an army uniform with a determined expression — an image that generated significant buzz online. Battle of Galwan depicts a fictionalised and dramatised account of the real-world conflict, emphasising themes of sacrifice and resilience.

Fans and industry observers have been closely watching developments around the film, which is seen as a major project following Khan’s recent release Sikandar.

The forthcoming teaser release on his birthday is expected to escalate anticipation ahead of a broader promotional campaign and eventual theatrical release, reportedly being considered for mid-2026.

More about the film Battle of Galwan is a high-profile patriotic drama based on the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a violent confrontation at an altitude of over 15,000 feet that resulted in casualties on both sides and resonated deeply in public discourse. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman Khan in the lead role, with Chitrangda Singh as his co-star.

Khan is reportedly portraying the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led the Indian troops during the high-altitude confrontation.

The ensemble includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Abhilash Chaudhary.

The screenplay is inspired by accounts from the book India's Most Fearless 3 by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The crew recently concluded a demanding 45-day filming schedule in the rugged terrain of Ladakh to ensure geographical authenticity.

To portray an Army officer, Khan has reportedly undergone a strict fitness regimen, including training in high-pressure chambers to acclimatise to high-altitude conditions.

He was last seen in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.