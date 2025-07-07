Salman Khan to not host Bigg Boss 19 entirely? Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor tipped as possible replacements

In a significant shake-up to one of India's most-watched reality shows, ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is set to return with sweeping changes, including new hosts, a longer season, and a shift to digital-first broadcasting.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the new season will premiere by the end of August and run for five months—making it the longest edition in the show’s history.

Salman Khan, who has long been the face of Bigg Boss, is expected to helm the show for the initial three months of its run.

However, post his contract period, hosting responsibilities are likely to be handed over to Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor. While Johar and Farah have previously helmed special segments and spin-offs of the franchise, this will mark Kapoor’s debut in the Bigg Boss arena.

The inclusion of multiple hosts is being seen as an effort to inject new energy and perspective into the show’s format.

Although these updates have been making waves across social media platforms, the broadcaster—Colors TV—has yet to issue an official statement confirming the developments. Nonetheless, anticipation among fans is reaching fever pitch, as the speculation surrounding the revamped format gains traction.

A notable innovation this season is the show’s broadcasting strategy. In a first for the franchise, episodes will reportedly premiere on JioHotstar before airing on television. This digital-first approach reflects a broader trend in content consumption, aimed at capturing the attention of younger, tech-oriented viewers who favour streaming platforms over traditional TV.

Rumoured participants of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ The casting process is also underway, with several prominent names rumoured to be in talks for participation. Celebrities including Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Raj Kundra, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Taneja, Chinki Minki, Krishna Shroff, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, and Mamta Kulkarni are reportedly being considered for the line-up. Formal contracts are expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

The extensive changes planned for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ signal the producers’ intent to keep the franchise fresh and culturally relevant. As the television and streaming landscapes continue to evolve, the show's willingness to adapt suggests a forward-looking strategy that blends legacy appeal with modern sensibilities.