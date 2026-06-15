Salman Khan to return for Bigg Boss 20 as makers finalise contestants ahead of September: Report

Preparations are underway for the 20th season of the long-running reality television franchise Bigg Boss, with reports indicating that Salman Khan will once again take charge as the show's host when it returns later this year.
The report states that the team is actively exploring talent from reality television formats as well as digital and OTT platforms. The strategy is believed to be aimed at attracting younger audiences who increasingly consume entertainment through streaming services and social media platforms.
There is also speculation that viewers could see some familiar faces returning to the Bigg Boss house. While no names have been officially confirmed, reports suggest that former contestants may be considered as part of the show's broader casting plans.
As with previous seasons, the producers are keeping details about the format, theme and major twists under wraps. The final list of contestants, along with the season's key innovations, is expected to be announced closer to the launch date.
Bigg Boss remains one of Indian television's most-watched reality programmes, and the forthcoming 20th season is likely to draw considerable attention as the franchise reaches another milestone with Salman Khan expected to continue as its leading face.
According to a report by Variety India, the new season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to premiere on September 21. Khan, who has become synonymous with the programme after hosting multiple editions over the years, is expected to resume his role following work commitments on an upcoming film project.
Before returning to the reality show's set, the actor reportedly plans to complete a substantial portion of filming for his next action-thriller. The untitled project is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally and stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film has already generated significant interest among fans, marking another major collaboration in Khan's career.
Alongside the confirmation of Khan's anticipated return, attention has also shifted to the contestant line-up for the landmark season. The makers are said to be moving ahead with the casting process, with auditions and shortlisting expected to begin shortly.
Industry sources suggest that the casting team has already started approaching several popular television personalities as part of the initial selection process. However, the show's producers are reportedly looking beyond traditional television celebrities this year in an effort to refresh the format and broaden its appeal.