From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood wishes PM Narendra Modi on 76th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday. Social media is flooded with several heartfelt wishes on his birthday from his supporters, global leaders, politicians and citizens across India. Joining them are several Bollywood actors who extended their warm regards to the PM on the special occasion.

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Salman Khan to PM Narendra Modi Superstar Salman Khan took to X and affectionately called PM Modi ‘bhai.’ In his signature style, Khan wrote, “anam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab , Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi.”

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Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan prayed for PM Modi's good health and happiness. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.”

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Akshay Kumar Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar penned a lengthy note. Dedicated to the PM, it read: "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

“May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal,” it concluded.

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Kangana Ranaut BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut who is an avid supporter of the PM, paid a poetic tribute online. She posted with the PM and wrote in Hindi, “May you live a hundred autumns, a hundred times over. May each day be a blessed birthday. May your birthday bring auspiciousness. Heartfelt birthday greetings and boundless good wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of the nation, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May God grant him a long life, excellent health, and the unwavering strength for continuous service to the nation. May the resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India under his leadership remain ever empowered. Let us light the 'Lamp of Blessings' to offer our good wishes and affection to the esteemed Prime Minister Ji.”

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Anupam Kher Actor Anupam Kher recalled his earliest memories with PM Modi on his 76th birthday. He shared with his followers on social media, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable and most beloved Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May God grant you a long, healthy, and joyful life. You are not only an inspiration to millions of Indians but also to countless people across various countries around the world.”

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“My first meeting with you in Ahmedabad was extremely inspiring for me. I wholeheartedly respect your honesty, integrity, tireless hard work, discipline, and dedication to the nation. You are a rare and selfless leader for whom the motherland is always paramount.”

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Other actors including Mohanlal, Shilpa Shetty and others also posted to mark PM's birthday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.