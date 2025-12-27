Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif calls him 'super human' in birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Salman Khan has rung in his 60th birthday, and wishes for the superstar have been pouring in from all corners of the world.

Among the many wishes, actor Katrina Kaif shared a special post for Salman Khan. Katrina, who has worked with Salman in several films, took to her Instagram Story to wish him on his birthday. She shared a black-and-white photo of Salman enjoying a bike ride.

Along with the photo, Katrina called Salman a "superhuman" and shared a heartfelt birthday message for him. In her note, Katrina wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger! Happiest 60th birthday to the superhuman that you are. May every day be full of love and light."

Salman and Katrina are known as one of Bollywood's most popular on-screen pairs. They have worked together in films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Tiger 3,' 'Bharat', and 'Yuvvraaj'.

Earlier in the day, Salman's long-time bodyguard Shera also shared a birthday message for the actor. Shera posted a picture with Salman and spoke about their long bond.

In his message for "Bhaijaan", he wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan. I've walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength, and silence. That's why you're not just a star, you're the biggest superstar."