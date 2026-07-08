Salman Khan unveils rugged new look from Maatrubhumi, shares first glimpse on Instagram

Salman Khan has given fans a fresh look at his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, sharing a striking new image on social media that has quickly drawn attention online.
The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a photograph of himself in a natural setting, sporting a rugged appearance and a visibly toned physique. Surrounded by greenery, Salman kept the post simple, writing only, "MAATRUBHUMI (sic)."
The image was enough to spark excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages praising the actor's transformation.
The post marks one of the latest updates from Maatrubhumi, a film that has generated considerable interest since its announcement.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has witnessed multiple changes to its release plan over the past few months. The film was originally announced as Battle of Galwan with an April 17, 2026 release before being pushed back as production extended beyond schedule. Reports at the time suggested the makers undertook additional shooting and reshoots, while the film was also retitled as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
In an official statement, Salman Khan Films clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the certification board, making recent reports about a certification hold or objections factually incorrect.
The production banner said, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only." The clarification comes amid speculation surrounding the film's certification status, with the makers urging media organisations to rely only on official communication.
Despite speculation about an August release, the makers have not announced a new theatrical date.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.