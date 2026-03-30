Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally team up for first time; film to go on floors soon: ‘Dil, dimag, jigar se’

Bollywood star Salman Khan has announced his next film, an action-packed drama that will bring together talent from across the Hindi and Telugu film industries. The project will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, marking their first collaboration with the superstar.

The announcement was made on Monday via Salman Khan’s social media, where he shared a photograph with the director. In his caption, he wrote, “Dil, Dimaag, Jigar se from this April,” hinting at an emotionally driven yet high-octane entertainer. The film is expected to go on floors next month, with further details about the cast and storyline likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations also confirmed the development, calling Salman Khan a “phenomenon” who has delivered countless cinematic moments for audiences globally. The banner added that the upcoming project, tentatively referred to as SVC63, is “destined for glory,” signalling confidence in the scale and appeal of the film.

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Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for delivering star-driven commercial entertainers. He made his debut with the Prabhas-starrer Munna and went on to helm successful films like Brindavanam featuring Jr NTR, and Yevadu, which starred Ram Charan alongside a cameo by Allu Arjun. His 2019 film Maharshi not only performed well at the box office but also earned a National Film Award. More recently, he directed Tamil superstar Vijay in the commercial hit Varisu.

Producer Dil Raju, a prominent name in Telugu cinema, has backed more than 60 films over the years. His productions Maharshi and Shatamanam Bhavati have both won National Film Awards, cementing his reputation for delivering both critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects. His collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally has already resulted in multiple box office successes, making this new venture with Salman Khan one to watch.

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This upcoming film is particularly significant as it brings together Bollywood star power with a proven South Indian filmmaking duo — a trend that has gained momentum in recent years with pan-India releases finding massive audiences across regions. Whether this collaboration will follow the same formula of spectacle-driven storytelling or attempt something more nuanced remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. In the film, Salman plays an Indian Army colonel leading his troops against a formidable Chinese force, in a narrative inspired by one of the armed forces’ last-stand battles.

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The film was initially slated for a 17 April theatrical release but has since been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Positioned as a story of courage, sacrifice and resilience, Maatrubhumi is expected to blend intense war sequences with emotional storytelling centred on family and duty.

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With one film awaiting release and another already lined up, Salman Khan appears to be doubling down on large-scale, emotionally charged narratives. However, the real test will lie in execution — particularly whether this new collaboration can balance mass appeal with fresh storytelling, rather than relying solely on star power and scale.