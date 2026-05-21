Salman Khan vs paparazzi explained: Photographers apologise to actor for hospital incident, he teases: ‘Zor se bolo’

All is well between Salman Khan and the Mumbai paparazzi. Day after Khan lashed out at paparazzi who surrounded him outside a hospital, he seemingly forgave him after an apology. On Wednesday night, the Bollywood superstar attended the success bash of Ritesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

Salman Khan accepts apology from paps Several videos from the event have surfaced online and gone viral. In them, the paparazzi unanimously apologised to Salman Khan and his reaction was priceless.

In one of the videos, Khan is seen arriving at the party venue with tight security. He was surrounded by photographers who were heard shouting, "Kal ke liye sorry, Bhai. (Sorry for yesterday)." Some also said, “Love you, Bhai.”

Reacting to it, Salman Khan accepted their apology. He replied, "Yeh jagah sahi hai" (This is the right place)." He referred to his viral social media posts, slamming paps who asked about his upcoming film at a hospital.

Khan further playfully told paparazzi: "Zor se bolo—sorry" (Say "Sorry" louder). His antics left Deshmukh in splits.

Why Salman Khan got angry at paparazzi Salman Khan lost his cool after paparazzi chased him to a hospital.

On Tuesday night, photographers spotted the superstar outside a traffic signal. Reportedly, they followed him to Hinduja Hospital, shouting "bhai, bhai". After Khan stepped out of his car, he admonished the photographers, who were heard saying "sorry bhai" in viral clips.

However, the reason behind Khan's sudden visit to the hospital remains unknown.

His outburst arrived the next day. On Wednesday morning, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared multiple posts, warning the photographers against invading his privacy.

"If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter... But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don't enjoy. bhai bhai bhai 'Matrabhumi' picture ki m*** ki ***kh, pic imp hai ya life (sic)," he wrote.

“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin…” The actor said he was ready to torch 100 films if it came to something personal.

"Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (You just try once. Do you think I will react like this when someone from your family is in hospital) Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I am sixty but I've not forgotten how to fight. Will you put me in jail ha, ha)," he added.

His posts created an uproar on the internet, with fans supporting the actor.

Salman Khan's other viral posts Salman Khan's series of angry posts came after a reflective post about loneliness, which had also gone viral.

On Sunday night, he shared a picture of himself featuring his chiselled muscles. He wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."