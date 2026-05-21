Salman Khan vs paparazzi explained: Photographers apologise to actor for hospital incident, he teases: ‘Zor se bolo’

All is well between Salman Khan and the Mumbai paparazzi. Day after Khan lashed out at paparazzi who surrounded him outside a hospital, he seemingly forgave him after an apology. On Wednesday night, the Bollywood superstar attended the success bash of Ritesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

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Salman Khan accepts apology from paps Several videos from the event have surfaced online and gone viral. In them, the paparazzi unanimously apologised to Salman Khan and his reaction was priceless.

In one of the videos, Khan is seen arriving at the party venue with tight security. He was surrounded by photographers who were heard shouting, "Kal ke liye sorry, Bhai. (Sorry for yesterday)." Some also said, “Love you, Bhai.”

Reacting to it, Salman Khan accepted their apology. He replied, "Yeh jagah sahi hai" (This is the right place)." He referred to his viral social media posts, slamming paps who asked about his upcoming film at a hospital.

Khan further playfully told paparazzi: "Zor se bolo—sorry" (Say "Sorry" louder). His antics left Deshmukh in splits.

Why Salman Khan got angry at paparazzi Salman Khan lost his cool after paparazzi chased him to a hospital.

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On Tuesday night, photographers spotted the superstar outside a traffic signal. Reportedly, they followed him to Hinduja Hospital, shouting "bhai, bhai". After Khan stepped out of his car, he admonished the photographers, who were heard saying "sorry bhai" in viral clips.

However, the reason behind Khan's sudden visit to the hospital remains unknown.

His outburst arrived the next day. On Wednesday morning, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared multiple posts, warning the photographers against invading his privacy.

"If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter... But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don't enjoy. bhai bhai bhai 'Matrabhumi' picture ki m*** ki ***kh, pic imp hai ya life (sic)," he wrote.

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“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin…” The actor said he was ready to torch 100 films if it came to something personal.

"Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (You just try once. Do you think I will react like this when someone from your family is in hospital) Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I am sixty but I've not forgotten how to fight. Will you put me in jail ha, ha)," he added.

His posts created an uproar on the internet, with fans supporting the actor.

Salman Khan's other viral posts Salman Khan's series of angry posts came after a reflective post about loneliness, which had also gone viral.

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On Sunday night, he shared a picture of himself featuring his chiselled muscles. He wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."

Later, he clarified, "Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas... I would be the biggest na shukra ever."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.