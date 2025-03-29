Salman Khan wearing ‘Ram Edition’ watch ‘haram’: Muslim cleric says actor should repent for his ‘un-Islamic activities’

‘It's haram’: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in a soup with the All India Muslim Jamaat all because he wore a limited-edition ‘Ram Edition’ watch, which is intended to promote the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Muslim actor has allegedly violated Shariat, Islamic law, because of the ‘Ram Edition’ watch he wore during the promotion of his upcoming film Sikandar.

The ‘Ram Edition’ watch features a sleek gold dial with intricate engravings tied to the Ram Janmabhoomi and a saffron strap. The dial and bezel also have inscriptions of Hindu Gods.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Barelvi cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi declared Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch as “haram” (forbidden in Islam).

The Maulana, who is also the President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said he received inquiries regarding Islamic law regarding the actor's actions.

“I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram,” he said

The Maulana said wearing and promoting the Ram Edition watch was equivalent to endorsing un-Islamic religious symbols, and emphasised that Salman Khan, a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from such activities.

“Wearing and promoting the 'Ram Edition' watch is akin to promoting idols or non-Islamic religious symbols, which is unjustifiable and forbidden according to Islamic law. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done,” the Maulana said.

Check out Salman Khan wearing the ‘Ram Edition’ watch:

About Salman Khan's Eid release:

2025's most awaited Salman Khan movie – Sikandar, is all set to release on Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film aims to appeal to all audiences and features a 2-hour and 20-minute runtime.

The film was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.