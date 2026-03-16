Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi after controversies over China's reaction; See new poster

On Monday, superstar Salman Khan officially announced the new name of his upcoming film as Maatrubhumi. The film was previously named the Battle of Galwan. The change arrives after days of controversy over China's reaction to the film.

Salman Khan's film renamed as Maatrubhumi Unveiling the new poster of the film, now titled Maatrubhumi, Khan wrote on social media, “May War Rest In Peace. #Maatrubhumi.”

New poster The poster features Salman Khan as a battle-worn soldier in an intense war setting. His face is seen covered with blood, dirt and wounds, setting the tone of the film. A deep cut on his forehead and bruises across his face are also spotted.

Staring directly into the camera with a fierce expression, Khan's bloodied hand grips a barbed-wire wrapped weapon. The dusty background, seemingly from a battlefield, features blurred silhouettes of soldiers.

Check it out:

Previously, a song with the same name was released from the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it was named Maatrubhumi.

Battle of Galwan plot The Battle of Galwan was based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. According to PTI, Salman Khan in the Apoorva Lakhia film was set to play the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who sacrificed himself along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment to protect the Indian territory.

Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was posthumously honoured with India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra.

Battle of Galwan controversy After its teaser release on Salman Khan's 60th birthday, the film gained criticism from China's Global Times, which alleged the movie to be a cinematic exaggeration. They accused the film of distorting facts.

A teaser of the film showed the Army officer (played by Khan) and a group of Indian soldiers charging at the PLA army members, running towards them. The song Mera Bharat Desh Mahaan Hai was heard playing in the backdrop.

The teaser also came with a voice-over by Salman Khan as he said, “Soldiers, remember, if you get hurt, treat it like a medal and if you see death, salute it.”

India govt on Battle of Galwan "India has a tradition of cinematic expression. A movie titled 'Haqeeqat' was made in 1964 and the theme was the India-China war of 1962. Another film '120 Bahadur' was made recently on the legendary battle of Rezang La. Cinemas are an artistic expression and India does not restrict it," a government source told PTI.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

Also Read | Battle Of Galwan: Salman reunites with Himesh for Maatrubhumi song

What happened at Galwan Valley The military standoff in the eastern parts of Ladakh began in May 2020. Clashes at the Galwan Valley in June 2020 resulted in a strain in ties between India and China. PTI reported that 20 Indian Army personnel laid down their lives during the June 15 clash in the same year.