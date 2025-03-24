Salman Khan’s loving move melts hearts, adorable moment of Sikandar actor caressing young fan goes viral | Watch

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, who is preparing to release his most awaited film ‘Sikandar’ on March 30 on the occasion of Eid, is in the spotlight for his adorable reaction to a fan after the trailer launch. The 59-year-old actor, who is known to affectionate towards kids, melted hearts following his latest gesture.

The highly anticipated Sikandar trailer finally dropped on Sunday, March 23, exciting fans and promising a high-octane thrilling experience. After the launch of Sikandar trailer, Bhaijaan was spotted heading to Jamnagar to meet Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. Donning a casual look in a T- shirt and a pant, the superstar affectionately shook hands with the young fan who called out ‘Sikandar’ on spotting the actor while he was exiting the airport.

As photographers greeted him with loud cheers and congratulated him for Sikandar trailer release, Salman Khan was quick to notice the young fans voice and replied, “Yes” with a nod as can be heard in the video. The video of Sikandar actor caressing the kid has gone viral and has caught social media attention. The caption to the post shared by Viral Bhayani account on Instagram states, “The way she commanded his attention.” Social media users strongly responded to the video with heart emojis.

About Sikandar Directed by AR Murugadoss, Bollywoods upcoming action-thriller features a run time of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

It is produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment by Sajid Nadiadwala. The ensemble cast features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles, alongside lead actors.

Sikandar trailer The recently released 3 minute 37 second trailer released on Sunday, is packed with punchy-interesting dialogues which has generated significant buzz and sent fans into a frenzy. In one of the scenes, Salman, playing Sanjay aka Sikandar, takes a dig at himself and says, "Bohot sare police wale jail gaye hai. Neta aur abhinetaa bhi…" (Many police officers have gone to jail, along with politicians and actors too). In another scene, he asserts, “Nobody is above the law.”

At the trailer launch event, the 'Ghajini' director shared how he became a fan of Salman after one unexpected encounter with the actor.

Elaborating on the incident, he said, "So I entered. I don't know what the shoot was. Full dark smoke, light comes, Sridevi is there. I was surprised. Then suddenly, I see a hero's backside. He is combing his hair. So I tried to see who the hero was. He was none other than Salman Sir. So, I tried to go one step forward, and I saw the guard looking at me. He said no. So I went outside and thought that one day I will direct his film. So after so many years, I have directed the film with him," reported ANI. It was at this moment that he decided to cast him in a film.